Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

WTFC stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

