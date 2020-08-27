Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 184,994 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,029,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

