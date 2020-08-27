Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

