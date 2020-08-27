Seaport Global Securities Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

