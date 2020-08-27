Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised by Analyst

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in NN by 102.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NN by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,143,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $2,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

