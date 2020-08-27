CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.67 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $23.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.06 billion to $26.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389,630 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.