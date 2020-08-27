Workday Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average volume of 6,621 call options.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $213.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $214.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43,988.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 48.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

