Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 71,299 Shares

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 71,299 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).

Carclo stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.30.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Village Farms International Call Options
Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million
Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.73 Million
$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
$227.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Wintrust Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp This Quarter
$52.83 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp This Quarter
Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp
Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report