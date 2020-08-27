Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 71,299 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 71,299 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).

Carclo stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.30.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

