Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 71,299 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 71,299 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.86 ($13,043.07).
Carclo stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.30.
Carclo Company Profile
