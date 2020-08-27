2U Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the average volume of 1,886 call options.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in 2U by 692.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. 2U has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

