Founders Advantage Capital Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FCF stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13. Founders Advantage Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter.

Founders Advantage Capital Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

