Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,616 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 440,386 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 114.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 623.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207,506 shares during the period.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

