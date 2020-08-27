Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 64,284 call options on the company. This is an increase of 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,627 call options.

Shares of SPLK opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at $37,309,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,280 shares of company stock worth $14,799,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Splunk by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.12.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

