KeyCorp Comments on Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $200.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after acquiring an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Earnings History and Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

