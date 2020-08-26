salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 116 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 116 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $24,038.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78.

CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

