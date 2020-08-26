Amalgamated Bank Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

