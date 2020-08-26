Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

