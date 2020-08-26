Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,314,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $1,034,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palomar by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $21,605,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.