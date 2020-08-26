Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 60.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,077,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.