Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA grew its position in Quanta Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 638,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Quanta Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quanta Services by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,123,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

