Synovus Financial Corp Sells 607 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 126.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $35,879,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $65,605,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $1,055,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,202. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $469.90 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.48, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

