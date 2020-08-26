Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,699 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $42,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $19,032,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 268.4% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 331,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

