Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1,710.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after buying an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.