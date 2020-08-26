Amalgamated Bank Has $864,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,498 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,580,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 174,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,645 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vereit by 109.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 17.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

