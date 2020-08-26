Synovus Financial Corp Sells 168 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

