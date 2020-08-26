Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,926 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

