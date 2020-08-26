Synovus Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

BKI stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.