Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,299 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,775,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total transaction of $2,378,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.57.

ZM stock opened at $290.44 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,708.47, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average of $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

