Trexquant Investment LP Invests $473,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.