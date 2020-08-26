State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.25 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,643 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Cfra lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

NYSE CF opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

