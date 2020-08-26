Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,546 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

