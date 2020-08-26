Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

AIZ stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.