Cedar Capital LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,380.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,476.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

