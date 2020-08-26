PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PHM stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

