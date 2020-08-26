Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $49,686.00.

Palomar stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

