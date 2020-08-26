Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00.
- On Monday, June 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $49,686.00.
Palomar stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of -0.13.
Several research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Featured Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.