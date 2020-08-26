Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,476.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,380.31. The company has a market cap of $1,656.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

