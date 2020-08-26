Amalgamated Bank Sells 633 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

