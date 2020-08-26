Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.45

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 520022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Rollins alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.