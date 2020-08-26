NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,656.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,476.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,380.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

