NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,656.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,130.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,476.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,380.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Has $864,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Amalgamated Bank Has $864,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 168 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Synovus Financial Corp Sells 168 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,926 Shares of Robert Half International Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,926 Shares of Robert Half International Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Synovus Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,299 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc
Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,299 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $473,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $473,000 in Watts Water Technologies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report