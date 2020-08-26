PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

