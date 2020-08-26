Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.37

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 163325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.52 million and a PE ratio of -33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

