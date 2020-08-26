Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.39. 86,442,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 10,122,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

