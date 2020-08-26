Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,785 Shares

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $115,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $115,738.80.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

SITM opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.03. Sitime Corp has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sitime by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sitime by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sitime by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sitime Corp Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,785 Shares
Sitime Corp Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,785 Shares
Sitime Corp Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock
Sitime Corp Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 624 Shares
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 624 Shares
salesforce.com, inc. Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 859 Shares
salesforce.com, inc. Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 859 Shares
Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stake in International Paper Co
Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stake in International Paper Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report