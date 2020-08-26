Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,785 Shares

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $115,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $115,738.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

SITM opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.03. Sitime Corp has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sitime by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sitime by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sitime by 54.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

