Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $115,738.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,325.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $79,380.00.

Sitime stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Sitime Corp has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $71.65.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sitime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

