Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.