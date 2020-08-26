salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 624 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,121.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.36, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

