salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 859 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of 257.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.24.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

