Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

