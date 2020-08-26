Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,292 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.