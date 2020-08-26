Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $82,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIF opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

