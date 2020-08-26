A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock worth $3,830,135. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

